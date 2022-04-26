Millers celebrate 65 years together

Bob and Barb Miller will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on May 3rd. They were married in Clarksville, Iowa, on May 3, 1957. Bob and Barb recently moved to Colorado to be near their children. They are enjoying the views of the Rocky Mountains and they still experience the small-town atmosphere that they so loved about Waverly. Their family includes: Kirk (Lisa) Miller, of Willard, Missouri; Mark (Koko) Miller, of Windsor, Colorado; and Kristi (Bret) Holcomb, also of Windsor, Colorado. They have four grandchildren; Jeremy, Jessica, Madison and Taylor. They also have three great-grandchildren; Kylie, Sophia, Skylar, and another one on the way!
Celebrate the happy couple by showering them with cards at their new address: 6582 Crystal Downs Drive #101 Windsor, Colorado, 80550.