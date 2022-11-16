gifford

Jody Gifford

I was in elementary school the first time I learned the phrase, “Mind the gap.” I must have been 9, maybe 10 years old, and I was obsessed with London’s public transit system — particularly the Underground.

I’d never been to England, let alone on a train, so it’s hard to say why this was such a thing for me. I would ride my bike to the library after school and pore over travel books with hope that I’d catch a glimpse of Brits in “the Tube,” riding the rails. I was young and naïve. Don’t judge.

Jody Gifford is a freelance writer and veteran journalist who has worked for The Des Moines Register, The Indianapolis Star and Patch.com. She’s a member of the Iowa Writers Collaborative and writes a column, Benign Inspiration. By day, she’s in communications for a malpractice insurance company, and by night, she’s a busy mom, leader, volunteer and staunch ally who takes every opportunity she can to make the world a kinder place. She lives with her partner, three teenagers and two cats in West Des Moines, Iowa. This article appeared on Nov. 15 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.