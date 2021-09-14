The next Second Sunday Speaker Series event will feature Evie Waack, Certified Mindful Art Facilitator.
Mindful art is a sensory experience that focuses on the creation of the drawing rather than the end product. Evie will be sharing her sketchbooks and stories of making art in nature, plus demonstrating mindful art in nature practices. After a short walk on the trail, attendees will be provided a pen and drawing pad and try mindful art at Hartman.
Registered attendees should meet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Buckles Building, next to the Interpretive Building. There is no cost for this program, but there is a limit of 12 registered guests. Register at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu. The Friends of Hartman Reserve are providing art materials for this program.
The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker each month on various topics related to nature. For more information, please call Conservation staff at Hartman: 319-277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.