The world’s a confusing place. At times.
It can also be a chaotic place. At times.
It can also be a congested place. At times.
But amid the confusion, chaos and congestion one can also discover moments of calmness that can recharge, reinvigorate and restore the soul.
A Waverly-Shell Rock eighth-grader saw firsthand the need for such an oasis of serenity in the hustle and bustle of a school day, so without further ado, she acted on it.
Natalie Beck, a caring 14-year-old, took it upon herself to create such a space and called it the Mindfulness Corner.
Today, students hurrying back and forth in the hallway on the second level of the middle school can see how the idea blossomed in the glass walled area overlooking the commons on the first floor.
A floral rug and four chairs, along with an iPad with a selection of calming music, set the tone for the corner.
A peace lily, courtesy of Matt Seward, one of the school counselors, and a set of rules printed on a blue page, complete the ambiance.
The idea was incubated in a family consumer sciences class in December, and guided by her teacher, Natalie applied for a $1,000 grant.
“I’ve been witnessing people going through anxiety and depression, and I decided to do something about it,” she said.
Sitting in one of the chairs she purchased– two are soft, bean-bag-like-Natalie added that she is gratified to see the idea to help others come to fruition.
“Everyone has something,” she said. “It is schoolwork, relationships, at-home issues, everyone has something going on.”
Natalie is the daughter of Kelly and Jeff Beck, of Waverly. Her mom is a school psychologist and her dad works as a financial adviser and coaches football at Wartburg College.
She said that initially, she was not aware of the need, but once she started paying attention to what her peers and younger students were going through on a daily basis, she decided she needed to step in.
The Mindfulness Corner is not the only area where middle school students can get a reprieve from the pressures of the day.
At the library, which occupies part of the top floor and has floor-to-ceiling windows as a full-sized uninterrupted wall, offers a calming environment with a reading spot, comfortable chairs, soothing music and the sonorous splash of a fountain by the bookshelves.
Adding to that special feel here are over a dozen plants, including a fig tree, which are cared for by the librarian Lyndsi Luck and assistant librarian Mariah Stauffer.
On a recent Friday, Cameron Wentworth, an eighth-grader, sauntered in that space to read his Percy Jackson series.
“I read, and then I look out, and then I go back to my story,” Cameron said.
He said he craves quiet time during the school day and usually comes to the library corner during study hall.
He had not tried the Mindfulness Corner yet, but like many other students, may take advantage of it before he leaves for high school next year.
Natalie, the corner’s creator, had set a 10-minute limit for students to use the space. Originally, she considered allowing teachers to sit in the chairs for a break, but then decided that the space would get better use and serve a better purpose if it functioned as a students-only area.
Even though Natalie still has some detail elements to add, the Mindfulness Corner has now become a staple of the middle school interior.
Of great pride to the teachers and principal Jeremy Langner is the fact that it is a student-led effort from idea to implementation.
“I am leaving the middle school in a month,” Natalie said, “but I’m glad that my brother, Trevor, and his friends will be here to use it.”