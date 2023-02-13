The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Hood.
Among 3,714 students, a total of 1,126 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,588 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
For additional information, please visit: https://mankato.mnsu.edu/academics/course-planning-and-registration/registration-and-academic-records/current-students-registration-resources/grades/deans-list/
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.
Waverly, IA
Finley Alexander, Honor List