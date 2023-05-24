Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,494 degrees to 2,247 students at the end of the spring 2023 semester.
Commencement ceremonies were held Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m. for the College of Business and at 6 p.m. for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
Commencement ceremonies were held Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. for the College of Science, Engineering and Technology, at 12 p.m. for the College of Education and at 2 p.m. for the College of Allied Health and Nursing.
All ceremonies were held in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the spring semester included three doctor of education degrees, 19 doctor of nursing practice degrees and five doctor of school psychology degrees.
Graduate degrees awarded included 81 master of arts degrees, 17 master of accounting degrees, two master of arts in teaching degrees, 12 master of business administration degrees, 22 master of fine arts degrees, five master of music degrees, 305 master of science degrees, 24 master of social work degrees, seven professional science master’s degrees, 20 specialist in educational leadership degrees and 101 graduate certificates.
Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 49 bachelor of arts degrees, 31 bachelor of business administration degrees, 19 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,485 bachelor of science degrees, 31 bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, 36 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, five bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, six bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, 44 bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 25 bachelor of science in social work degrees, 37 associate of arts degrees and 103 undergraduate certificates.
Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 471 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 298 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 317 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).
Waverly, IA
Finley Alexander, BFA, Theatre Arts, Summa Cum Laude
Peyton Obermier, MS, Counseling and Student Personnel
More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring commencement is at http://www.mnsu.edu/commencement.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,482 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 26 colleges and seven universities.