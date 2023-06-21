Families and friends came to support their young loved ones at Waverly’s Miracle Field inaugural games on Saturday, June 17.
Children of all abilities gathered to play their favorite sport, breaking in the fresh new ball diamond at Cedar River Park. The inclusive space, laid with flat diamonds and a cushioned, rubberized surface, allowed players to interact with their peers and move freely with assistive devices.
Miracle Field is located front and center to all neighboring diamonds, with sidewalks, concessions and sitting areas all designed with accessibility needs in mind.
With all the neighboring diamonds packed full at 10 a.m., residents enjoyed stopping by multiple games and watching the Guardians and the Diamondbacks play. Viewers stood, propped up lawn chairs, or sat on the built in, wide-stair bleachers. Players from other fields came to watch in between their games, too, sitting on handrails in their uniforms.
The games at Miracle Field featured a wide age range of players who were paired with a buddy from the boy’s Go-Hawks High School baseball team to ensure safety and mobility. All the kids were able to go up to bat, take a swing and make their way around the diamonds, accompanied by a thick crowd of enthusiastic observers giving encouraging shouts and claps.
It made for a perfect afternoon, with sunny clear skies and a nice breeze. Young siblings, cousins, and friends buzzed around the scene, making friends and cheering for everyone up to bat. Parents and grandparents hooted in support and connected with fellow community members.
Melissa Simpson rooted on her child, Andrew, on the Guardian’s team.
“He has always loved sport," she said. "It’s so amazing to have an inclusive league where everyone can play sports and be inclusive themselves."
Many of the children have been playing at the inclusive field at Parkersburg, but parents hope that Waverly will continue their plans for accessibility by forming their own league to bring more opportunities to kids in the area.
“I’m excited for kids to have an opportunity to play the sports they love. I love seeing support from parents, families and other kids,” Melissa said.
Matt Waller, a key organizer of the event, was on the field pitching.
“It’s been rewarding to help facilitate Miracle League baseball games here in the Cedar Valley since our inaugural season in 2019," he said. "There are 50 players in the league now and it’s growing almost weekly. With Waverly having the vision and commitment to add a second Miracle League field in the Cedar Valley, that number will continue to grow for many years to come."
The games, an hour long each, were filled with laughter, cheer and occasional entertaining song or dance breaks from players.
Strong hits were made, with multiple home-runs from both teams. Kids got the chance to interact with the crowd as they did joy runs and poses after crossing home plate with the encouragement of a lively audience.
Long-time player on the Diamondbacks team, Brooklyn Dane, had a blast playing on the new field. With a bright, energetic smile she stated that playing on the new field was, “Really good!” After her game, Brooklyn was cheerfully joined by happy, chatty friends. Lycia, Brooklyn’s friend, said that it has been 'very fun' to watch her friend play.
Tony Hobson, a recently graduated W-SR high schooler, was a proud speaker for the baseball players who were more than happy to help out with the event. “I am very grateful that our team was able to have a new perspective on the game,” he said.