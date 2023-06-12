The winners of Miss Clarksville 2023 were recently crowned.
Miss Clarksville 2023 was Cierra Bird, daughter of Kelly and Jacob Limkemann. Bird is sponsored by Jensen-White Hillside Dairy LTD and is a sophomore in high school. Her future plans are to attend college to pursue a nursing or law. Bird currently works for her church and intends to apply to HyVee when the school year ends. Activities that she has been involved with include: Softball (lettered in) three years, Basketball (lettered in) two years, and State Speech two years. Other sports related awards were being named JV MVP in basketball and being a part of the National Honor Society. Bird is involved with her local church, PAL mentoring, and fire/ rescue and EMS training.
Miss Congeniality was Taya Jacobs. Jacobs was also the first runner up and Ceanna Capper won second runner up.