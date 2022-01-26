Sad stories do sometimes have a happy ending.
This one does.
And it has a wagging tail to boot.
Zoey, the black lab who had gone missing 20 days ago, is back home!
The exclamation mark – a rarity in this editor’s reporting style – doesn’t even remotely capture the joy Chris Nieman, of Waverly, felt when he got a call on Wednesday morning, telling him his dog had been found.
Chris, an Army veteran, who works at Nestlé, said he had all but lost hope that Zoey would be coming back as time went by.
“I figured someone had it and she wasn’t coming back,” he told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
The good news call prompted Chris to leave work earlier than usual in order to pick up the pup.
Waverly Newspapers had learned of Zoey’s fate by coincidence, when the pooch’s picture ended up, mistakenly, included as part of another story. That error led to a new story reporting on Zoey’s disappearance.
Meanwhile, Chris had posted signs around town reporting Zoey missing.
He said a guy called him to state he had the dog, which, reportedly, been picked up by The W, then somehow ended up back on the street.
Chris said as soon as the dog saw him, she pulled away from the young man holding her and ran to him as he was calling her name.
Earlier in the search, and over social media during Zoey’s absence, there was some confusion, whether another black lab, dumped on an area hobby farm, may have been Zoey.
Now, with Zoey’s return, that issue has been laid to rest.
“That’s 150% Zoey,” Chris said.
Reunited with her owner, Zoey, although she looks skinny and her paws appear to be sensitive, presumably from having spent some time roaming in the cold, is very happy to be back home.
Waverly Newspapers reached out to the person who reportedly found Zoey to find out more about the nearly three weeks she had been unaccounted for, but did not hear back by press time.
Meanwhile, Zoey is glowing and reconnecting with Kenzie, her playmate at the house.
In the early afternoon hours on Wednesday, she was sitting tight in Chris’ chair while he watched TV before going to bed in the afternoon to catch some rest before his next night shift.
“This is the luckiest call I got,” Chris said.