The Northeast Iowa Food Bank truck's mobile pantry will make stops in Shell Rock and Waverly as usual on the second Tuesday, Aug. 9.
• Shell Rock Mobile Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Boyd Community Center, by Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 8:22 pm
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank truck’s mobile pantry will make stops in Shell Rock and Waverly as usual on the second Tuesday, Aug. 9.
• Shell Rock Mobile Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m. Boyd Community Center, by Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
• Waverly Mobile Food Pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Waverly City Hall, by Northeast Iowa Food Bank
The times and places remain the same the second Tuesday of each month.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry Program can be found in 14 communities in northeast Iowa, reaching an average of 115 families each month at each site. Mobile Food Pantries provide supplemental food assistance to rural communities across northeast Iowa who may not have consistent access to nutritional food. Each distribution provides over 1.4 million meals to families, individuals, children, and seniors per year.
