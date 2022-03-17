A woman who took her 7-year-old child along to a drug deal was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.
Paige Elizabeth Axler, 25, from Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a Sept. 27, 2021 guilty plea to distributing at least 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on two occasions in December 2020, Axler distributed approximately two ounces of ice methamphetamine.
The first time, she brought her child with her to the drug deal. The second time, she obtained the ice methamphetamine from a person in a hotel room before selling it to another person.
United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Axler to 45 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Axler is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Devra T. Hake and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.