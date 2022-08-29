BHCPH Logo
Eastern, Iowa (IA) – Since July, local public health departments in Iowa have been coordinating with the state health department to investigate cases and contacts of monkeypox. The overall disease investigation process is similar to other public health disease investigation processes which includes community awareness, timely investigation and testing as well as follow-up as indicated.

Monkeypox infection occurs through direct contact with skin (including monkeypox rash or sores) as well as body fluids. Monkeypox infection can also be shared by touching items like clothing or bedding that have been in contact with bodily fluids or the rash or sores. The virus can also be spread through exposure to secretions during prolonged close face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. Monkeypox is generally not considered a sexually transmitted infection, but can be transmitted during intimate contact.