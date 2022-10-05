WAVERLY, Iowa – The Waverly Health Center (WHC) October Speakers Series presentation “Sleep Apnea: More Than Just Snoring” will be presented by Kenny Rodriguez, MD, Cedar Valley Center for ENT, Sinus & Allergy. Dr. Rodriguez will discuss the difference between snoring and sleep apnea, how to improve your quality of life and overall health, and non-surgical treatments for both sleep apnea and snoring. He will also share about the Inspire Sleep Apnea Innovation and other surgical treatment options.
Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022