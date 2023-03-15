The work of artist Robert Kennon is on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery through March 24.
The exhibition, “Monumental Mysteries,” is free and open to the public. A closing reception will be Friday, March 24, 6-8 p.m. The exhibit explores the prehistoric monoliths, megaliths, memoirs, dolmens and henges taken from sketches Kennon made on location during numerous visits to England.
“I am attracted to these forms and the mysterious purposes they serve as objects in the landscape,” Kennon said in his artist statement. “They could have represented celestial observatories, calendars for the seasons, spiritual complexes for religious ritual or grave markers. The stones, as physical objects, show the passage of time through erosion, sediment flow and melting of glacial layers of earth.”
Located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center at Wartburg College, guests are invited to explore the show during daily hours, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests also are invited to follow the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exhibition information and gallery content. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.wartburg.edu/gallery.