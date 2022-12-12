A bright full moon, sparkling stars, enthusiastic local businesses, and civic pride and participation: All perfectly aligned to create a magical night for all at Jingle in Janesville on Dec. 7. With that clear and calm moonlit sky and temperatures hovering near 30 degrees, hundreds of friends and neighbors took time to greet one another, sharing snacks and celebrating the season. Janesville’s Main Street was pedestrian-only for the all-generations event.
Buddy the Elf captured the attention of young and old spreading his important holiday message: Treat every day like it is Christmas.
Businesses opened their doors and shared cookies, hot cider, cocoa, popcorn and gingerbread house kits.
City Hall collected letters to Santa to send to the North Pole postage-free. Santa and Mrs. Claus were busy with listening sessions at the fire station. A diverse group of crafters showcased holiday ornaments, selling warm woolen mittens, and much more.
Highlights included Janesville’s first-ever decorated golf cart parade with 14 participants, winter story time and jingle bell crafts at the library, a magic show, and gathering near the newly-planted Main Street evergreen tree, a 30-drum band of Janesville students who put drumsticks on plastic buckets and metal garbage cans to make a joyful noise.
- Greeting friends and neighbors on Main Street
- A full moon rising over Janesville
- Gathering to hear the sounds of Katie Limyao and Janesville CSD’s 30-piece bucket drum band
- Hot cider, candy canes, popcorn, and cookies
- Holiday Characters like Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Buddy the Elf
- All ages enjoying an evening of sweet treats and Chandler’s sandwiches
- Library Story Time and making jingle bell ornaments with high school students
- Warm woolen scarves knit and crocheted locally
- Holiday gifts for all ages
- Gingerbread Houses and Letters to Santa
- A festive golf cart parade