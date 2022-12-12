A bright full moon, sparkling stars, enthusiastic local businesses, and civic pride and participation: All perfectly aligned to create a magical night for all at Jingle in Janesville on Dec. 7. With that clear and calm moonlit sky and temperatures hovering near 30 degrees, hundreds of friends and neighbors took time to greet one another, sharing snacks and celebrating the season. Janesville’s Main Street was pedestrian-only for the all-generations event.

Buddy the Elf captured the attention of young and old spreading his important holiday message: Treat every day like it is Christmas.