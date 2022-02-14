A veteran employee at the Bremer County Treasurer’s Office is going to be running to lead it.
Angie Burrows, who has worked at the office for 20 years, has already gathered the signatures necessary for the nominating papers to run as a Republican.
The treasurer’s seat will be a contested one since Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, also a Republican, announced earlier he would be running for treasurer.
Candidates for offices in the June 7 primaries have from March 7-25 to file their paperwork. In this cycle, at the county level, in addition to the treasurer’s seat, the county attorney, the recorder and two supervisor seats (pending a decision from the Secretary of State’s Office related to the redistricting map) will be on the ballot.
Burrows, a Waverly resident, is the longest serving employee in the treasurer’s office.
She earned an education degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1983, and after working in her early career at a bank and subbing as a teacher, she found her stride in the position at the treasurer’s office under Sharon Abram, the then-treasurer.
What attracted Burrows to the job in the first place is the same thing that has kept her there since — the type of work she and her co-workers do, as well as the atmosphere of camaraderie they enjoy.
“Working with the people is my favorite part of the job,” she said.
Burrows first made her intentions known at the Republican caucus on Feb. 7.
She said during her tenure, she has done every single aspect of the duties, which include motor vehicles, property taxes and driver’s licenses.
She added she had never run for office before because she didn’t want to run against the current job holder, Sue Shonka, who is retiring at the end of December.
Burrows said she has deep knowledge of the duties of the job as well as a sincere interest in serving the public. She said she made up her mind about a month ago, once she learned that Shonka would not run for re-election.
Burrows and her husband of 41 years, Jeff, have four adult children and 11 grandkids — five go to school in Waverly, three in Janesville, and three in Cedar Falls. Jeff has worked at Schumacher Elevator Co. for 31 years.
Burrows said she is learning the ropes of running for office, and if elected, her focus would be on the team.
“I want to make sure that the gals that are working here are happy with what they are doing,” she said. “We help the public, and it is important for us to be cheerful.”