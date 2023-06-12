A collision between a deer and a motorcycle on Hwy 3 on Friday resulted in a fatality.
Duane Earl Gibson, 69, of Shell Rock, was identified as the motorist according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The accident happened at 2:22 p.m. The motorcycle was westbound it struck a deer. Gibson was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota by the University of Iowa Health Center Air Care out of Waterloo.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol, who were assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Allison Fire and EMS and Waverly Health Center EMS.