Around 15:45 hrs on 08-16-22, while on routine patrol, an officer with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a motorcyclist near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo weaving in and out of traffic and travelling at a high rate of speed.

According to a press release by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, the officer began to follow the motorcycle down Fourth Street and onto West Ridgeway Avenue, where the motorcyclist ran the red light and accelerated westbound.