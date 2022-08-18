Around 15:45 hrs on 08-16-22, while on routine patrol, an officer with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a motorcyclist near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo weaving in and out of traffic and travelling at a high rate of speed.
According to a press release by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, the officer began to follow the motorcycle down Fourth Street and onto West Ridgeway Avenue, where the motorcyclist ran the red light and accelerated westbound.
The motorcyclist then ran the red lights at Highway 63 and then again at Deere Road; the red light at Highway 58 while turning northbound onto Highway 58; and the red light at Greenhill Road.
The motorcyclist encountered three additional patrol units from Cedar Falls PD .
The motorcyclist appeared to have caused damage to the motorcycle’s engine, as they travelled another ½ mile or so and slowly brought the vehicle to the shoulder and surrendered to CFPD officers without incident.
A quick search of the driver’s person, now identified as Kra-Saunda La-Nia Lloyd, 28, of Waterloo, Iowa, resulted in locating an amount of
marijuana and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun.
She was transported to the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of eluding, driving while licence suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of weapon while in possession of a controlled substance.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cedar Falls Police Department.
