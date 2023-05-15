I am the byproduct of a strong public education from Iowa’s educational rival: Minnesota. Over 20 years out, I can clearly see the effects of my K-12 schooling. Everytime I write, I think of the songs about grammar rules that Mr. Torberg taught us. (“All the ‘one’ words, all the ‘body’ words, ‘each,’ ‘either,’ ‘neither’ are all singular pronouns!”) Mr. Sauer’s calculus class taught me I could learn to do just about anything, as long as I work hard enough at it--a lesson I use whenever I face a new challenge.
My history class taught me to analyze evidence rather than be drawn in by conspiracy theories: lessons learned from studying JFK’s assassination that now apply to election fraud claims, great replacement theory, and many other internet-fueled falsehoods.
That education guided me when I moved away to volunteer in the inner city in D.C. and then to graduate school in North Carolina. Every place along the way, people remarked about the strength of Midwestern work ethic and education. I came to see that my public education gave me a leg up that employers around the country truly admired.
I wanted the same thing for my children when I moved back home, this time to Iowa, 15 years ago. Little did I know that my own kids would come of age at the very time the state was turning its back on public education, particularly in rural areas.
The concerted attack on public education in Iowa started in 2017 when the state took away teachers’ collective bargaining rights. It continued through the pandemic by taking away local school board’s rights to make decisions about how best to respond. It continued after the pandemic by telling teachers they could not teach history accurately.
And this session began with the transfer of public funds to pay for private school tuition to the estimated tune of nearly $1 billion dollars in the first four years alone. Rather than building up education to make our kids more prepared for an increasingly competitive job market, the state cut back requirements for foreign language and fine arts.
The session ended with a $30 million reduction in funding for AEAs, the entities that provide services for children with disabilities. All the while our leaders are bleeding our schools to death, Des Moines sits on a huge budget surplus.
While we slash standards and cut budgets, our neighbors invest for the future. Just this past week, the Minnesota legislature passed a new free college tuition program for families earning under $80,000. The state legislature may be done for the year, but the damage to our state’s public education system will be long lasting. Iowa is no longer part of the envied Midwestern commitment to public education.