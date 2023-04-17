“I saw a Dr. Phil show about trans people,” my Grandma Berg told me off-handedly once during a visit to my house. She was in her 80s then. Having lived a life of struggle—the Great Depression, a world war, a civil rights movement, a farm crisis—she was in that life stage where elderly women say what’s on their minds, regardless of what others might think. She had been watching a lot of Dr. Phil, and she had a lot on her mind. I never knew what was coming next in our conversations. Even still, I was surprised to hear her bring up trans issues. It wasn’t something we had talked about before, and as far as I knew, she did not know anyone who was transgender. That lifetime of struggle, though, made my grandmother a woman of humility and compassion. “That must be very hard,” she reflected out loud to me. I knew what she was saying: I may not understand someone’s life but I will try. We must love and care for each other regardless.
Transgender refers to people who identify as a gender different from their sex at birth. For most people in the US, gender and sex at birth align so that people born with XY chromosomes develop testes and male sex characteristics and grow up to be men; while those with XX chromosomes develop ovaries and female sex traits and grow up to be women. But for a significant number of people, things are more complex than that. Intersex individuals develop some combination of or ambiguous sex characteristics. They may have XY chromosomes and develop testes but have female external genitalia. Or people may carry XXY chromosomes, or have an especially active adrenal gland that produces masculinizing characteristics among females. There are dozens of naturally occurring variations.
Cultures across the world and across time have recognized these and other variations in different ways: by having a third gender category, by defining people who cross genders as spiritual leaders, by providing a path for females to live as men and males to live as women.
In the US, intersex and transgender individuals want control over their own bodies so that they make their own medical decisions, as any of us would want. Yet politicians in Iowa have moved in the other direction, removing control from individuals and their families. Their discriminatory policies have targeted trans kids. Most significantly, they have banned transgender kids from receiving medical care, even when their families want it. They have also banned information regarding LGBT families from school curricula, despite kids having LGBT families themselves.
The absurdity of politicians dictating medical decisions for individuals and telling families what’s best for their own children is bad enough. But the consequences are in fact life-threatening, especially for trans kids. Studies show that trans individuals are at high risk for suicidality: 40% of trans individuals have attempted suicide, including 7 percent in the past year (that’s 12x the rate of the US population as a whole). Trans kids are especially vulnerable to violence, too: nearly a quarter of trans individuals report being physically attacked in school, and 13 percent report being sexually assaulted. The FBI’s hate crime data show that hate crimes in the US are up 35%, including a 17% rise in those targeted at trans individuals.
Research shows that supportive environments, like states with anti-discrimination laws and schools with gay-straight alliances, reduce suicide attempts by trans people. We also know that trans kids fare better when they feel like they belong in school and have family support.
Our politicians are playing God, doctor, parent, and big Brother when it comes to trans kids. People don’t have to agree ideologically or religiously with something in order to affirm individuals’ rights--and their families’ when they are minors--to control their own bodies and medical decisions. We owe each other fairness and protection from harm. Our politicians could use a lesson in humility from my grandmother.