A sure sign of rural Iowans is that for us the most important part of a news broadcast is the weather report. Like many of my Waverly neighbors I’ve spent much of June dragging garden hoses around to keep the garden and flower beds going. I’ve also been keeping an eye on the weather in North Central Iowa where we have a small piece of cropland which my nephew farms on crop-shares. That area has had about 1.3 inches more of rainfall so far this month (through June 22) than we have in Waverly. The no-till soybeans look good, but we’re watching closely a new native grass seeding that’s struggling to get started.
Neither a single weather event nor one crop season is climate. But the trends climate scientists have told us to expect are unfolding as we watch. Temperatures are increasing and that increases evaporation, pulling more moisture into the atmosphere. But rainfall is becoming more variable (apparently the Gulf of Mexico moisture which normally feeds Iowa summer rainfall is being blocked by unusual upper level air currents and dumped in storms across the Southeast). Based on data from Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet average annual precipitation over the past 10 years (2013-2022) on our North Central Iowa cropland has been about 39 inches. (That is roughly 10% above the 1981-2010 average for the area based on National Weather service data.) But it has varied from about 23.5 inches to over 54 inches on a year-to-year basis.
My nephew uses a combination of cover crops and no-till technology which helps protect the soil in a high rainfall year and also conserves soil moisture which would be lost to tillage in a dry year. We are improving our system of grassed waterways and putting the most drouth-vulnerable land in the Conservation Reserve Program. We’re thankful for the technical support and cost-share assistance from the USDA for both projects. Changing farming methods and additional conservation practices may help us “catch up” with changing climate. But as temperatures continue to increase and changing rainfall patterns intensify, we face the challenge of maintaining production capability for the next generation – we have the responsibility to be stewards of this resource for them.
Our efforts to adapt to climate change are a tiny picture of the challenges faced by families, communities, and nations around the world. Evidence of its life-changing impact is all around us. We can see it in abandoned cropland in the American West, coastal cities forced to rebuild infrastructure by rising sea levels, and the smoke from Canadian forest fires clouding our skies. For many of the desperate immigrants arriving at our southern border the loss of ability to reliably produce food for their families due to extremely high temperatures and drouth forced them to risk the dangerous journey north.
The rising economic cost of changing climate is also impacting us daily. It’s evident in the grocery store and in our utility bills and property insurance premiums. Adverse climate conditions will increasingly affect health and healthcare costs. Communities, states, and nations face rising costs responding to more frequent and larger disasters ranging from floods to forest fires. We face tough public policy choices as we decide when we will join together to help each other bear the rising costs and when we will not. (We are thankful for Federally sponsored and subsidized all risk crop insurance which helps us manage financial risk on our North Central Iowa cropland.) The investment required to limit the increase in global temperatures would be huge. Alternative strategies need to evaluated carefully to provide the most “bang for the buck”. But present trends tell us the long-term cost of doing nothing would be much higher.
Our elected leaders need to be united in a commitment to prioritize taking on the challenges of climate change. Public policy must focus on both helping people adjust to changes which are already taking place and limiting long-term temperature increase so we can leave a livable planet to our children and grandchildren. We won’t always agree on methods and strategies. But if we begin with a common purpose, we can honestly evaluate and debate alternatives.