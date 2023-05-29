Financial panics are not rational. The Federal debt ceiling is an arbitrary artificial limit. The U.S. economy would not fundamentally change on the day the Treasury could not send Social Security checks or military payroll because it was barred from borrowing to pay the bills Congress has already approved. But world financial markets would freak out.
The international financial market system is an extremely complex and intricate web of interrelated understandings, agreements, contracts, checks and balances, guarantees, regulations and laws. The system normally has adequate shock absorbers to handle losses which can and do occur. For many decades the U.S. dollar has been the linchpin of the entire system, and U.S. Treasury notes and bonds have been considered the basic risk-free asset class. Essentially, the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government has been and remains the cornerstone of the worldwide financial system.
It’s likely none of my bank co-workers in the summer of 2008 have forgotten our shared experience. The June flood filled the basement of our headquarters building, and the Cedar River ran with a strong current in the street. The community-wide impact on our employees and customers became our focus for months. At the same time we were watching the developing nation-wide financial stress developing from excesses in the mortgage and collateralized debt obligation markets. We were not directly involved. Our experienced mortgage loan officers maintained the same rigorous underwriting standards regardless of whether a loan would be kept in-house or placed on the secondary market, and we did not invest in the high-risk mortgage-backed securities. It appeared the stress would be contained by the financial system’s shock absorbers. In March J.P. Morgan Chase had purchased Bear Stearns for $2 per share, preventing it from going under. Then, in September no one stepped forward to take over Lehman Brothers, which filed for bankruptcy on September 15.
The match which ignited the financial panic of 2008 was struck the next day when the Reserve Primary money market fund “broke the buck” (failed to hold Net Asset Value at $1.00). I remember meeting my boss in the hallway when that news broke; we were both stunned. The intricate financial market system web was torn and it was not clear whether it could be mended. The extraordinary coordinated actions of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve did stop a complete breakdown of the financial market system. But a lot of damage, much of it irrational, was done; that damage is still affecting the lives of many Americans today.
Our country stumbled into the financial panic and crash of 2008. The panic which would result from a default on U.S. Treasury debt is completely predictable, foreseeable, and avoidable. (Hopefully, this disaster will have been averted by the time this column is published.) The level of Federal government debt is a real long-term concern, and we have a moral obligation to our children and grandchildren to put our country on a sustainable fiscal path. However, our current debt level did not appear out of thin air over the past couple years. The most widely accepted measure of national indebtedness is Gross Federal Debt as a Percent of Gross Domestic Product. Based on data compiled by the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the U.S. debt level was 119% of GDP at the end of World War II. It declined to 31% by 1981, then started climbing. National debt above 100 % of GDP is considered a “red flag”. The U.S. crossed that level in 2013, and stood at 104% on January 1, 2017. As of January 1, 2020, prior to Covid, it hit 128%, then declined to 121% as of January 1, 2022 (most recent data available.)
Under Article 1 of the U.S. Constitution the House of Representatives has the authority and responsibility to initiate bills to levy taxes and appropriate tax dollars. Of course, those bills determine our annual budget surplus or deficit, and therefore, our long-term debt level. So House Speaker McCarthy and his House Republican caucus can take the lead in setting our country’s future financial path – if they want to. Actual budgeting is tough work. But it is the work we elected them to do.