“Da la da da, da la da da,” my cell phone rang. It was some minutes after 9 a.m. I was slowly going through the habits of my morning routine before work: get up, shower, hope there was some milk for breakfast. I had only lived in DC for three weeks, new to the city as a full-time Lutheran Volunteer Corps volunteer. My brother had just bought me my first cell phone as a college graduation present to help us stay connected. But he had never called in the morning. Never before work.
It was September 11, 2001.
“Hi,” I answered normally.
“What are you doing right now?” my brother demanded I answer. What a strange greeting. His voice was full of edge.
“I’m getting ready for work.”
“Don’t go to work! You can’t go to work!” He started screaming at me. He was frantic. He continued on with hurried urgency and then hysteria: “Oh my God, don’t go to work. Don’t go to work. Terrorists just flew airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York! They attacked New York. You live in the Capitol, they’ll come there next!”
What was he talking about? Terrorists? Airplanes? Towers in New York? Coming to DC?
“Two airplanes rammed into the Twin Towers buildings in New York. They’re on fire! Terrorists are attacking us! They’ll come to D.C. next. Don’t you ride the subway to work? Don’t, you can’t! Don’t go to work.” And then, “Go turn on the TV. Promise me you won’t go to work.” I promised him.
I ran downstairs to turn on the TV to make sense of it. What was he talking about? How could airplanes have flown into buildings? But they had. There were videos of it. Lots and lots of video. One building on fire, and then another struck by a plane out of the blue, live on television as the Today show hosts watched.
They were confused too. Horrified. But my brother seemed to have it all figured out. Panicked certainty. Terrorists. Attacking. DC would be next. And I lived eight blocks from the White House.
My housemates came downstairs. We all watched, became observers of the unfolding dread. I still did not understand, and it was getting late. My job had started only two weeks ago. I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I would be late if I didn’t leave soon.
I went. Uncertain and confused, I walked downtown to get onto the metro, DC’s subway. The metro took me under the central part of the city, and I got off at the stop by the US Capitol to walk the eleven blocks to work. By then, smoke was visible over the city, but no one knew why. Street whispers had turned to panicky screams. Strangers were trying to inform each other and make sense of what was happening. “There’s an attack on the U.S. A. Today building. It’s on fire!” someone shouted on E Street.
We didn’t yet know it was the Pentagon. Or that passengers of Flight 93 had likely saved the US Capitol, and maybe me, from further destruction by downing a plane in a field in Pennsylvania.
I spent the next hours watching the towers fall, trying to contact my family so they would know I was okay (was I?), worrying about my partner Adam who was in the Peace Corps in a village without any phones, and trying to locate all of my housemates who were scattered around the city.
Later that morning, after cell phone towers became too overloaded to work anymore and the city was closing, I walked home with a coworker. The metro had shut down. The streets were packed: people walking one way (into the city), cars heading the other (out). We occasionally made knowing faces or comments to strangers. “Can you believe this?” “This is scary.” “Look at all of these people.” “Seems we’re heading the wrong way.” Underneath the chatter, though, it was eerily quiet.
The days that followed 9/11 were chaotic and terrifying. Military police lined every corner of downtown, and helicopters circled the city for months. Before long, my peers were sent off to war.
I documented my experiences of 9/11 and the following year in letters to Adam in the Peace Corps. I have only read what I wrote on September 11th one time. I had forgotten that we had thought there was a fifth missing plane. I keep those letters so that my children can have them one day, hoping they can learn the lessons my generation seems to have forgotten.
This past summer, I accompanied my two oldest children on their school history trip to DC. We visited the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon and the US Capitol, that symbol of our democracy that I was too close to that day. My kids listened to my memories of September 11th and noted where I was. We talked about what might have been, both for me and our country. The passengers of Flight 93 left behind a legacy of acting for the sake of strangers, as did the firefighters and other first responders who ran into the towers to save people and into the heaps to find them. DC experienced a deep sense of unity after the attacks. Members of Congress stood on the steps of the US Capitol and sang patriotic songs together. Strangers supported each other on the streets and lined up to give blood. Other countries took out full-paper ads in The Washington Post to tell us they stood with us.
Our country has changed so entirely now, plagued by violence from within. On the trip with my kids, I took the opportunity to thank Capitol Police officers for protecting the Capitol again. I will never forget.