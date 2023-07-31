I have to wonder if any of the animal rights activists who pushed California Proposition 12 ever actually encountered a mama sow. Proposition 12 bans the sale in California of pork produced from animals “confined in a cruel manner”. Specifically, it requires providing gestating sows with about 70% more space than the industry standard for confinement gestation barns. Experience and research show that the current standard design does not reduce the sows’ ability to produce baby pigs, which is their purpose. And, the animals’ comfort needs to be balanced with the workspace needs and safety of their caretakers. Whether confinement livestock systems are cruel is a personal value judgment, and very likely many of the people who strongly hold that value don’t eat meat. However, in 2018 a committed minority of activists with financial and messaging support from national organizations convinced 63% of California voters to make their personal value judgment enforceable law.
Like it or not, California with its huge consumer market has a history of establishing product standards. California vehicle fuel efficiency standards, which are higher than the EPA’s, have been adopted by 13 other states, and now cover 40% of the U.S. new car market. Auto makers build to California standards. California provides 15% of the U.S. pork market, and other states may join them. Producing pork for the California market could become a “niche market” (like organic foods) for producers who adopt the Proposition 12 standards. It could become a good opportunity for younger family farmers. That would require developing new processing and distribution channels.
Hog production in Iowa has changed dramatically since my days on the farm. In 1982, 49,012 Iowa hog farms sold an average of 486 head. By 2017, only 6,221 hog farms remained, but average sales had increased to 9,692 head. (USDA) By 2017, the industry was dominated by large Confinement Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO’s). The averages only begin to tell the story of the extreme consolidation in the industry. Iowa’s single largest producer, Iowa Select Farms, in 2020 (as reported by the Food & Environment Reporting Network, April, 2021) owned 245,000 sows, operated in 50 Iowa counties, employed over 7,400 people, and sold about 5 million hogs. This consolidation has profoundly changed Iowa’s rural communities. The wages of the paid workforce stay in the community, but all capital and management returns and profits are pulled out.
Of course, Iowa’s Congressional delegation has gone to bat for hog producers by reintroducing the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act, which would prohibit states from imposing standards on agricultural products produced in other states. This legislation was proposed unsuccessfully twice by former Representative Steve King. Success is unlikely now after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Proposition 12 this past May. In the meantime, there are critical public policy aspects of Iowa’s hog industry which deserve high priority attention.
We need to address the essential role of immigrants in Iowa agriculture. According to Iowa Department of Education 2022-23 data, in 22 of Iowa’s 327 public school districts 15% or more of K-12 students were English Learners (use English as their second language). With the exception of Des Moines, these are all smaller cities with packing plants, or smaller rural districts with high concentrations of CAFO’s. The four districts in which over 30% of students are English Learners are packing plant communities. Our Congressional delegation should take the lead in developing rational bi-partisan immigration policy. Governor Reynolds and our Legislature need to prioritize helping these rural school districts and communities deal with the unique challenges associated with our essential immigrant workforce.
Then there’s our environment. Hog manure stinks. That was true when I was loading it on a manure spreader with a pitchfork or a scoop shovel. It’s still true today, but now we have a lot more of it in very large concentrations. It is estimated that hogs together with other livestock raised in CAFO’s produce 68 times the amount of poop generated by all 3.2 million people living in Iowa. The nitrogen and phosphorus in hog manure can be valuable fertilizer when properly applied on cropland. They cause serious pollution problems when they are not. Iowa’s elected leaders need to clearly differentiate between family farms raising 2,000 hogs as part of an integrated crop and livestock operations, and three-building CAFO sites finishing 15,000 hogs annually. To protect Iowa’s environment, large CAFO sites need to be subject to manure disposal standards, monitoring, and enforcement regulations which are comparable to the rules governing potentially point-source polluting factories or municipal sewage treatment systems.