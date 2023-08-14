I grew up at the Great Minnesota Get Together: the Minnesota State Fair. Every year, my family would park our camper on the fairgrounds, and we would spend a week showing our exhibits, representing our county (Carver), roaming the grounds, and eating our way through Martha’s cookies. At the state fair, I first navigated my way through crowds on my own and found my way when I got lost. There, I fielded judges’ grilling about how I made the clothes that I was showing. At the fair, I overheard New Kids on the Block playing at the Grandstand, wishing to be inside with the rich kids. And it was there I saw my grandmother order a beer for the first time. She was in her 80s.
I was a Waconia Whiz Kid my entire childhood. That was my 4-H club where I dedicated myself to clear thinking, loyalty, service, and better living from the time I was just a cloverbud. I grew up a third-generation 4-Her, and my mother led my club. For those who didn’t grow up in 4-H, it’s a youth development organization that traditionally focused on developing agricultural skills. 4-H is symbolized by a four-leaf clover. Each leaf represents one of tools for action: head, heart, hands, and health. My club met monthly.
Just about everything I need to know in life, I learned in 4-H.
Our club ran meetings formally. There was a president who led them. A secretary took meeting minutes. The treasurer tracked our spending and gave a monthly report. At our monthly meetings, I learned the ins and outs of Robert’s rules of order: we had to have a quorum to make decisions. We made motions that needed to be seconded and voted on. In 4-H, we balanced check books and laid out plans for the entire year.
Each club member was expected to give a presentation. The presentation was the dreaded talk where we practiced public speaking. Mostly, presentations were preparation for showing our projects at the fair, teaching the group about animal husbandry or how to build and stain a chest of drawers. 35 years later, though, I still remember the slide deck from a high schooler’s experience as an exchange student to Germany. After telling us about how people do things differently in different places, she passed around a particularly scratchy roll of toilet paper. By the time I took a speech class in high school, I already knew how to use visual aids and field questions from the audience.
In the lead-up to the fair, we worked what seemed endlessly on our projects. My brothers showed champion Havana rabbits. They practiced handling them to show off their best features and when to reposition them when a judge walked to the other side of the table. I sewed clothes and showed them in the fashion revue: a skirt with a waistband my first year and eventually a suit made of wool. My mother is a gifted seamstress who sewed her own wedding dress and each of my prom dresses. She taught me about bias cuts and slip stitches, how to put in an elastic and measure a dart with precision. When the pandemic came around, I was ready to read a pattern, improve on it, and sew mask after mask after mask.
The county fair was the peak of our club’s year. Our club served breakfast every year at the 4-H food stand. During our three-hour shift, we made hundreds of breakfast sandwiches. I learned the importance of representing my community and giving back to it. Volunteerism became such a part of my life that I spent a year in Americorps and now study the experiences of volunteers.
The great celebration is underway in Iowa. I hope you go and enjoy the butter sculptures and tenderloins. Much of the press coverage will be about presidential candidates giving speeches and flipping sandwiches. But we former 4-Hers know it’s about much more than that. When you visit the animal barns and 4-H exhibits, take heart that there’s a century-old tradition of kids learning to care for themselves and their communities happening all year round. And if you see any old ladies drinking beer at the talent show, give them a cheers from me.