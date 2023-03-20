When I was 22, I joined the Lutheran Volunteer Corps for a year in Washington, D.C.
That year changed my life in many ways. One incident that has stuck with me over 20 years later happened while I was walking home. A man shouted at me with disrespectfully from across the street. We were about 2 blocks from where I lived.
This incident was one in a long series in my life in which sexuality and violence have blended together: being flashed by a man at the rabbit barn at the state fair, a man stopping his car to ask me to come home with him while I was waiting at a bus stop, boys shouting at me from their camper to come in and have sex with them.
There’s nothing unique about my experiences, unfortunately. Frankly, these stories are mild compared to the many shared to me by friends and acquaintances. There was a time in my life when every woman I was close to was sexually abused as a child or sexually assaulted or raped as an adult. Their stories are not mine to share. What I can share is that they come from all walks of life, as did the men who assailed them. The people who hurt them were people they loved and who claimed to love them: cousins, brothers, boyfriends, dads, stepdads. I have since come to know boys and men who have also survived sexual violence. And yes, I know a survivor of a rape committed by a stranger, although that’s rare.
With most horrible things, we pray that it won’t happen to us or someone we love. And yet, it’s likely someone close to you has survived sexual trauma, even if they have never told you. Based on estimates from the CDC’s National Intimate Partner & Sexual Violence Survey State Report, over 4,000 women and 1,700 men in Bremer County will experience sexual violence, most often by the age of 12. The pandemic seems to have made things worse, especially for kids, who were stuck at home with perpetrators. New data from the CDC shows that nearly one in five teen girls experienced sexual violence in the previous year, a significant increase from before the pandemic. More than one in ten girls reported being forced to have sex in her lifetime. Five percent of boys experienced sexual violence in the past year and four percent reported being forced to have sex in his lifetime.
Sexual violence is everywhere, hidden in plain sight by fear, confusion, shame, embarrassment, and a lack of legal accountability. The Bureau of Justice Statistics estimates that only 2 percent of rapes and sexual assaults in rural areas like ours are reported to police. Of all the survivors of sexual trauma I have personally known, only one has had legal justice.
Everyone should feel safe, particularly in their homes, workplaces, houses of worship, and schools. Until they do, prevention advocacy and support for survivors of sexual trauma is critical community work. In our area, that work is done by the non-profit agency Riverview Center. Riverview Center offers survivors free and fully confidential crisis intervention, counseling, medical advocacy, legal advocacy, and other supports. Riverview also supports the family and friends of survivors, as they experience the aftereffects, too. I started volunteering with Riverview Center in 2021 as a survivor advocate. After receiving extensive training, advocates go to the hospital when a sexual assault survivor shows up in the Emergency Department. We help them navigate getting medical treatment, deciding if they want to have evidence collected (get a “rape kit” done), and potentially filing police reports. We offer emotional support and guide them to follow-up resources.
You can support the difficult work that Riverview Center does by attending its Evening of Light on April 21st. This event will feature Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman as guest speaker. She herself is a survivor of sexual trauma. You can learn more at www.riverviewcenter.org. If you or someone you know needs support, reach out at 888-557-0310. Trauma-informed support is free and confidential.