A year ago, the Supreme Court took away the constitutional right for women to control their reproductive health in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The decision had chaotic consequences across states. A dozen states had trigger laws that immediately banned abortion. Other states enshrined women’s rights into state constitutions. Court battles have ensued everywhere, including in Iowa, where the courts stayed an abortion ban at just four weeks after getting pregnant. This week, Iowa Republicans, including at least one who has had multiple abortions herself, reinstated that ban after a one-day special session. Abortion providers have already challenged the law in court.
The Dobbs decision has been cataclysmic for our country. Here are a few of the hidden ways it matters as abortion bans hurt other important institutions in American life.
Declining confidence in the Supreme Court. Most Americans disapproved of the Dobbs decision. Americans’ confidence in the Supreme Court, already low, plummeted. Just 18% of Americans—and only twice as many republicans—have a great deal of confidence in the institution, the lowest recorded since the data were first collected in 1973. That’s because abortion is supported by Americans: 62% support a right to abortion in all or most circumstances, including in Iowa. Confidence especially fell among women, a quarter of whom will have an abortion in her lifetime. Perhaps it is not surprising, then, that two out of three Americans support term limits for justices.
A maternal health crisis gets worse. Pregnancy is dangerous for American women, whose death rate far exceeds other countries and skyrocketed in 2021. Rural pregnant women have the highest death rate. One third of Iowa counties have zero hospitals with OB care and zero OB providers. Abortion bans make this crisis worse by scaring away providers and limiting the supply of OBs, whose licensure requires training in all reproductive healthcare, including abortion.
Lack of support for mothers. There has not been a countervailing rush of legislation supporting women, family leave, or caretaking. The US remains one of a handful of countries in the world without federal paid family leave. (FMLA only requires saving someone’s job while on they are on leave for up to twelve weeks but only in large workplaces, and the leave is unpaid.) Few states require paid family leave so that a new mother can recover from birth or care for her child. Iowa has not instituted paid family leave for new mothers. Iowa also suffers from a lack of affordable, accessible childcare, especially for infants. Thus, at the same time as women are restricted from making decisions that are best for them, they lack necessary support to deal with the providing for their families.
Hurting rape and incest victims. Some states have carved out exemptions for rape or incest survivors in their abortion bans. However, the practicalities of the exemptions make them effectively useless and even harmful. Iowa’s ban includes such an exemption but requires quickly reporting their victimization to the police or a healthcare provider. But reporting is complicated for survivors, who often choose not to report in order to protect themselves from further harm. Reporting requirements lead to surveillance of victims of violence, breaking of confidentiality by those caring for them, and removing their ability to protect themselves from those who hurt them.
Continued decline in Christianity. Research shows that a growing number of young Americans are turning away from organized religion in general and Christianity in particular. This shift is fueled in part by Christian groups inserting themselves into politics. A small subset of Christians (white evangelical protestants) support and are pushing abortion bans. Their political positions around family and reproductive issues conflict with those of most Americans, including other Christians, Jews, Hindus, and people without a religious affiliation.
At the Iowa state house this week, republicans who voted in favor of the abortion ban expressed their own regret over their own abortion choices and instructed women who don’t want to be pregnant to just not have sex. Their arguments were ludicrous at times and intentionally deceptive at others (no, it’s not a heartbeat at that stage in pregnancy no matter how often they call it one). Abortion bans are wrong because they take away women’s freedom over their own bodies. They exert a small group’s religious perspectives onto everyone else and do so by endangering women. The consequences of restricting women’s freedoms, additionally, reach far into other areas of life. Bans are fueling the decline of other critical institutions, including our courts, healthcare system, and churches.