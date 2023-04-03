Iowans have given Republicans almost total control of state government. That great gift has the potential to become a blessing if used wisely for the benefit of all Iowans. But like a power tool political power can cause great damage if misused.
Experienced carpenters take the time to “measure twice and cut once”. Governor Reynolds’ 1,542-page government reorganization bill was developed by Guidehouse, a Washington, D.C. consulting firm controlled by New York based private equity manager Veritas Capital. Guidehouse has no Iowa roots or skin in the game. Just 33 days after the bill was introduced to a five-member subcommittee of the Senate State Government Committee on February 2, it was passed by the full Senate after only 2 ½ hours of debate. Eight days later on March 15 the House passed it after only 3 hours of debate. Iowans are just now learning how this reorganization will affect them and their communities. Child welfare advocates and representatives of the judicial branch point to concern that consolidating the Iowa Childhood Advisory Board into the Department of Health and Human Services will compromise important checks and balances in very difficult life altering cases. Republican County Attorneys are drawing attention to the strange inversion of the relationship between their offices and the state Attorney General. The cost savings cited as a reason for this restructuring are minimal. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projects an annual reduction in General Fund spending of $6.4 million, less than 1/10 of 1% of the General Fund budget. The truly conservative approach to this reorganization would have been to table it until the 2024 session, giving all Iowans, including the Legislators themselves, adequate time to fully study the proposal, comment, and make recommendations. The extra investment of time would have resulted in a reorganization based on real Iowa needs and values.
Far more troubling is the use of political power as a weapon. That is abuse of power. The “shock and awe” bombardment of 32 bills targeting LGBTQ Iowans, especially transgender young people, has been terrifying. This has to be the smallest and most defenseless minority in our state. I will admit I don’t know enough about the biological and medical science related to gender dysphoria to comment on the merit of these bills. The high school age young people with whom I have visited are not afraid of their trans classmates, instead they want to support them. One even related a story of a friend starting a Go Fund Me campaign to help a trans classmate pay for gender-affirming care. Our young people are providing us a needed example of looking through the labels and seeing each other as people.
I do want to recognize and say thank you to House Speaker Pat Grassley’s attempt to focus the attention of his caucus on the escalating weakening of Iowa’s capability to care for our elderly and people with disabilities. 17 nursing homes have closed in Iowa so far this year and there is a critical shortage of trained caregivers throughout the state. If Republicans are looking for a real Iowa challenge that calls for the wise and skillful use of political power – here it is! This is just one example of a critical opportunity to transform their power into a blessing for families in every Iowa community.