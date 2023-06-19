My kids go to school in Denver, which just finished the year in a new junior and senior high building. It is beautiful with open-concept collaboration spaces, and a modern and inviting feel. The classrooms have glass walls that let in natural light. In many ways, it is an ideal learning environment.
This past fall, as teachers were moving in and kids had taken a tour but not yet started classes, I asked every kid I ran into what they thought of the new space and how excited they were to start school in the new building. One junior high boy I asked shrugged his shoulders at me and then explained: “It’s all glass,” he said with concern in his voice. “What if there’s a shooter?”
It had been one of my first thoughts, too, and that of some friends of mine. It turns out that worrying about kids being shot in their classrooms was on a lot of people’s minds, even while we were celebrating a new beginning in beautifully crafted, educationally-oriented spaces.
Afterall just months before, the previous school year had ended with the murder of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. Less spoken of is the toll on the 17 injured for whom recovery continues and the children who lived through that day.
In 2020, firearm-related injuries--including homicides, suicides, and accidents--became the leading cause of death of children in the United States (New England Journal of Medicine 2022). For the first time, gun-related deaths outpaced car crashes. Between 2019 and 2020, we saw alarming increases in firearm-related deaths among boys, girls, whites, Blacks, and Hispanics. While gun-related deaths by suicide and accidents increased, homicides are even more common and increasing at an even faster pace. Our children are 3x more likely to die by firearm than by drug overdose/poisoning or by cancer. In this, the US stands alone: gun deaths of children are rare and getting rarer in other countries that are big and wealthy like ours (KFF 2023).
While they may not know the statistics, 13-year-olds in the US, even in Denver, Iowa, know the potentiality. And that reality is weighing on them. It’s not just the kids who are shot who are being hurt. The day after the shooting in Uvalde, millions of kids around the country went to school. They are the generation of kids for whom death by gun violence--at school, at home, at their house of worship, at the grocery store--is a real and present fear.
Adverse Childhood Experiences (Centers of Disease Control), including exposure to violence even when second hand, can have lifelong negative effects. Repeated traumatizing experiences lead to toxic stress, which undercuts kids’ success in school and their health in the long term. On the other hand, children thrive in safe, secure, stable places. The solution, of course, is to create environments where kids live free from gun violence.