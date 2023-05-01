Iowans have heard a lot about values, and how much we care about kids during this year’s Legislative session. As these declarations continue to echo, I am reminded of a comment by Reverend Billy Graham, “Give me a few minutes with a person’s checkbook, and I will tell you where their heart is.”
Throughout this session this Legislature has struggled to find dollars for kids. Since before Iowa became a state one of our highest public priorities has been public education. At a time when core inflation has been around 5%, private sector employment is increasingly attractive, and our schools are having a hard time recruiting and retaining teachers, Legislators struggled to increase funding by 3% or $107 million for the 482,000 students enrolled in public K-12 schools. At the same time, they passed the Governor’s Education Savings Account bill (private school voucher plan) for the 33,000 students enrolled in private K-12 schools at a cost of $431 million annually when fully implemented.
Later in the session both the House and the Senate passed a bill tightening eligibility and adding complex and costly application and verification procedures for the USDA SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamp) program. Based on USDA data about 42% of Iowa SNAP beneficiaries are children. The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency estimates about 2,800 Iowans will lose SNAP benefits under the new rules, so an estimated 1,176 Iowa kids will be less certain of having enough to eat.
In the meantime, Iowa’s ability to help and protect kids in the toughest situations remains inadequate. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Iowa, 37,000 Iowa teenagers struggle with depression, and fewer than half of them received any mental health care in the last year. 70% of youth in the juvenile justice system suffer from a mental health condition. Nearly 60% of Iowans live in communities which do not have enough mental health professionals. Iowa does not maintain and support enough staffed Qualified Residential Treatment (QRT) beds to care for children with extremely complex needs. Kids critically needing QRT placement often are held in detention, or in some cases hospital emergency wards, for a month and a half or more (girls typically wait longer). And often the only QRT beds available are far from their home and families. The reimbursement rates the State of Iowa pays QRT providers is simply not enough to keep them open.
Our failure to provide critically needed support for kids might be understandable if the State of Iowa was financially strapped. We are not. Under Iowa law the Legislature cannot appropriate more that 99% of the General Fund revenue projected by the Revenue Estimating Conference. According to House Speaker Pat Grassley his party’s leadership has established its own limit of 89%. In 2018 they structured the Taxpayer Relief Fund in its current form to accumulate their planned “surplus”. Budget projections indicate over $1 billion will be added to that Fund in the coming year, increasing the balance to $2.7 billion. The very slow roll-out of their 2018 and 2022 income-tax cuts is apparently timed to use the accumulated “surplus” to “cover” the impact of those tax cuts. The Governor has stated her goal of completely eliminating the personal income tax, a top priority of her big money supporters. Personal income taxes generated 50.5% of General Fund receipts in Fiscal Year 2022, so that will be a big hole to fill. She has not indicated how she plans to replace income taxes in the long term.
Much of the 2023 Legislative session was dominated by firefights over national hot button cultural issues (which Iowa’s elected representatives could have handled with a lot more sensitivity and grace). As the smoke has cleared, Iowans can view the fundamental governing policy decisions of our majority party elected leaders through the lens suggested by Rev. Graham. It is fairly clear where their heart really is. The concerns and priorities of the wealthiest and most powerful Iowans are heard.