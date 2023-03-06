I was glad to hear Representative Pat Grassley bring up House File 1, the property tax bill, at his February 24 Waverly Town Hall. It’s reassuring to know that amidst all the noise and fireworks coming out of our Iowa Capitol someone is paying attention to the fundamental “nuts and bolts” of government. Maintaining a functional and fair tax system is a core responsibility of our elected leaders. However, House File 1 would take us in the wrong direction in terms of both function and fairness. There would be better ways to achieve Representative Grassley’s goal of protecting older Iowans, who have owned their homes a long time, from the impact of rising property taxes.
House File 1 would add significant complexity to an already complex system. A brief review of the current process might be helpful. First, the County Assessor determines the assessed (estimated fair market) value based on recent sales of comparable properties. An example: a home with a January 1, 2021 assessed value of $200,000. Then the State of Iowa establishes the rollback which limits the growth of the total combined taxable value of all residential property in the state to 3%. The statewide residential rollback for 2021 was 54.13%. So, our example home had a taxable value of $200,000 multiplied by 54.13%, or $108,260. The Board of Supervisors, City Council, and School Board budgets for 2022-2023 add up to a combined levy (tax rate) of $36 per $1,000 of taxable value. The tax on our example home would be 108.26 ($1,000’s) multiplied by $36, or $3,898 payable in 2022-2023. (Simplified as much as possible!)
House File 1 would add a rule that the actual (assessed) value of each individual property could not increase more than 3% in any year. Instead of having a single class of residential properties in the community all being treated under the same valuation rules, each property would essentially become a separate asset class. Obviously, this would be functionally much more complex. It would also be less fair. After a period of several years of actual property value above 3%, properties in the same community would be taxed very differently relative to their actual fair market values. Keep in mind that the statewide rollback is already providing protection from general property value increases above 3%.
There are two key points to remember whenever we discuss tax policy. We all pay our taxes out of our income (regardless of whether the calculation is based on our income, retail purchases, or property value). And any special tax break we give one group really just shifts their share of responsibility to their less favored neighbors. Clearly, income tax is the most directly related to ability to pay. Sales tax is the least. If I have to pay $21 of sales tax on a $300 car repair bill, it gives me something to grumble about. For a young Mom supporting herself and her kids on a CNA’s income a $300 bill to keep the car she needs to get to work running would be a big deal. That extra $21 would make an already tough trip to the grocery store that much tougher.
Property tax falls somewhere in between. As a general rule the value of the homes we live in correlates with our income. Retirees living on relatively fixed incomes in homes they have owned for a long time are going to be more sensitive to increasing property taxes. The most vulnerable are those who lose a spouse and all or part of that spouse’s retirement income. However, we can find a simpler and less disruptive way to reduce the impact of rising property taxes on this group. For example, an Older Iowans Credit structured like (and in addition to) the Homestead Credit for people over age 65 who had lived in their homes for at least 10 years would be relatively easy to administer.