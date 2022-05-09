He had Christine.
He had his students.
And he had his cats.
These were the three pillars of love in the life of Michael Troyer, the Denver High School social studies teacher who passed away unexpectedly on April 29.
He was 46.
His time was up in an untimely fashion, but his legacy of love as a husband, of mentorship as teacher and of animal-lover as the owner of three cats lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
He had just celebrated his birthday on March 10.
While his days were dedicated to serving others, on his birthdays, as was tradition, Michael would carve out the entire day for self care and take the time off no matter where he worked.
On his last birthday, as on every other birthday before that, he got up early, watched a favorite movie, spent time with his father, Russel, listened to music and did some reading.
“He was an avid reader,” said his wife, Christine.
Still reeling from the shock of losing her husband so unexpectedly, Christine finds a modicum of comfort in the deep and genuine connection of love and partnership they shared over the years.
“We did everything together, if you saw Michael, you saw Christine, if you saw Christine, you saw Michael, we were made for each other,” she said.
The did travel overseas on many occasions, but they didn’t have to go on exotic vacations to recognize how special they were to each other. Folding the laundry together, shopping for groceries and chopping up vegetables to cook dinner sufficed in their world.
HE LOVED CHRISTINE
They met at the Osage Public Library in 2002, where Christine was a librarian, helping patrons check out books.
A reporter and photographer for the Mitchell County Press News, Michael frequented the library to quench his thirst for biographies and history books.
He had started working at the paper right after graduating from Evangel University, a private Christian college in Springfield, Missouri, in 1997, with a degree in journalism.
Like many young reporters planted in a new community, Michael did not have a network of friends to hang out with, so running into Christine, and finding out she, too, was single, was encouraging.
During the Osage Fourth of July parade in 2002, among the many pictures he took that day was a photo of the library float.
For Christine, it was more than a photographic record made by a community journalist in his line of work.
“As he took the picture, I knew he was going to ask me out even before it was published in the paper,” Christine recalled. “I just had a feeling.”
Her premonition was fulfilled, and on July 13, 2002, they went on their first date. After a lunch, a walk and watching Christine’s favorite movie, Top Gun, it was clear to both of them that they were a good match.
“We complemented each other very well,” she said.
Their relationship grew and the courtship eventually took them to the altar at the Osage Lutheran Church, where they said their vows on Dec. 18, 2004, in the presence of parents and friends.
A beaming Christine wore a white wedding dress with silver accents and Michael a red necktie, in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas.
It turned out to be a pretty large community celebration. Christine’s library colleagues helped cut the wedding cake and serve it.
The couple turned a new page shortly thereafter when Michael left the paper and enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa to study education and social sciences.
A couple of years later, he got his first teaching job in Council Bluffs, where he taught high school social studies, and Christine, who already had a teaching degree from UNI, taught preschool.
In 2007, Christine got a job at the Waverly-Shell Rock School District as a first-grade teacher at West Cedar Elementary, and Michael followed her there, taking a managerial job at the town’s Hy-Vee.
Eventually, he returned to teaching when a position at the now defunct Price Lab School in Cedar Falls opened up. There, he taught seventh-grade journalism and high school social studies for two years.
Then an opportunity at Denver High School opened up, making it possible for Michael to align his passion with a place where he planned to stay for the remainder of his career.
In the 11 years that followed, by all accounts, he made a mark in the hearts of his students.
A beloved teacher, he was best known for a class called American Cultures, an elective where he meticulously developed course materials to engage his students in the study of history and culture.
“He was very passionate about music of the 70s, but he liked all decades,” Christine said. “He was like a walking encyclopedia.”
HE LOVED HIS STUDENTS
Michael and Christine shared a bond with their students.
“We do not have children, so our students are like children to us,” Christine said.
Even with that in mind, she didn’t realize the profound impact Michael had had on his students until his passing.
“Mr. Troyer believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” one student told Christine during the visitation.
Over 400 students and community members attended, along with some colleagues from Michael’s stint at Price Lab.
At the funeral, Michael’s kindergarten friend, Jira Albers, gave a eulogy, explaining how the two had formed a bond in going to school in Shickley, Nebraska, near Michael’s birthplace of York, Nebraska.
Michael was the oldest and only boy in the family of Russel and Darlene Troyer, of Floyd.
“Michael was such a quick-witted, humorous, talented and kind-hearted man,” one of his college roommates said in a note to Christine.
“He was the same person in public and in private, kind, thoughtful and generous. Whether we were joking around, watching old movies, or discussing serious matters, he was genuinely gracious and caring.”
Michael honored his students with his heart and with his effort in teaching.
Three years ago, he noticed a trophy in the display case in the school hallway celebrating the success of the Denver High School Academic Decathlon team years ago. Recognizing the program’s importance to student success, he took it upon himself to revitalize it.
“He was very proud of it,” Christine said.
HE LOVED HIS CATS
Michael’s love for his cats was well known. He often talked to his students about them, as a way of extending his care and comfort beyond the classroom.
He and Christine adopted the quartet of felines from area farms and didn’t just name them, they gave them middle names.
Remington was named after the TV hit show Remington Steele, Higgins was named after the TV show Magnum PI, Jefferson was named after America’s third president, and Hamilton after one of the nation’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.
Christine said Michael was heartbroken when Higgins passed away on the Monday before his own passing that Friday, of natural causes.
Had things not taken an untimely fatal turn so unexpectedly, the Troyers were planning a long driving trip to the Southwest this summer to visit historical sites and indulge in Christine’s hobby of geocaching, a virtual treasure hunting activity that they wanted to pursue while traveling.
Christine said the last thing Michael did for her was edit an application she was preparing to become a lead teacher in the district.
She thought nothing of it at the time, but looking back, she sees it as a parting gesture, the very epitome of their love.
Michael was buried in the Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd on May 4.
She said it was fitting that the date of Michael’s burial fell on a day that has come to celebrate the Star Wars franchise with the phrase, “May the Fourth be with you.”
“He loved the originals of Star Wars, he did watch it with his dad often,” she said.“He will be truly missed by the Denver community, by his mother, his dad and his sisters, and me,” she said. “He was truly my friend.”
