Waverly native Matt Mummelthei broke the Waverly Municipal Golf Course record with a 9-under-par 61 on Aug. 18.
The previous record of 62 was owned by Arch Murphy in 1980.
Mummelthei is one of the golfers that has matched 62 a number of times and as recently as Aug. 15. His record- breaking round was witnessed by Josh Judisch, Zach Beschorner and Jordan Atchinson.
Mummelthei’s round consisted of nine birdies and nine pars. Matt shot a four-under-30 on the front nine and a 5-under-31 on the back nine for a total of 9-under-par 61.
The 61 is now recognized as the best round in our courses history dating back to 1929.
STAFFORD SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE
Chris Stafford sank a hole-in-one Sunday at CARD Golf Course in Clarksville.
Stafford made the one-shot achievement on No. 3 from 125 yards out.
Her husband, Scott, witnessed the feat.