Wartburg College Professor Kyle Fleming will explore the intersection of music and protests during the college’s first Keep on Learning community education series of 2023-24 beginning Thursday, Sept. 7.
Fleming, who specializes in music therapy, will look at music’s role in resistance and protest throughout history, then explore the music created during some of the world’s most important protest movements.
This series will tackle topics related to race, gender, war and more, and participants are asked to attend with an open mind.
Classes continue Sept. 14, 21 and 28 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Advance registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the fall portion of the series will include “Mental Health Across the Lifespan” by Kate Haberman from the Center for Foundational & Relational Wellness and “A Look into Grimms’ Fairy Tales” by Wartburg German Professor Ethan Blass.
The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 319-352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.