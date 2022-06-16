A former West Harrison school teacher is facing multiple felony charges stemming from interactions with students.
Benjamin J. Work. 43, has been charged with five counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee, a Class D felony; two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor, and five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor, according to a press release by the Division of Criminal Investigation, the agency investigating the alleged offenses.
On April 22, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between Work and a minor student.
Work was placed on an administrative leave by the school district.
Following an investigation, along with the DCI, six minor students alleged inappropriate contact encounters with Work between the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022, according to the press release.
On June 3, Work resigned from the school district, and on June 10 was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Correctional Facility.
Court records show that Work was a music teacher at the school.
A $30,000 bond was set and posted on June 11, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing by phone is set for 10:45 a.m. on June 20, records show.