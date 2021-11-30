Music Together® by Grace Note donated 110 pounds of food and hygiene items to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank after their annual Thanksgiving Sing & Share musical food drive last week.
Local families with young children came together to sing, dance and to help meet the needs in our community.
“At our first Thanksgiving Sing & Share event we collected 50 pounds of donations.” said director Kelly Parker. “Just three years later we’ve more than doubled our impact. The families in our Music Together classes are wonderful, generous people. This really warms my heart.”
Parker continues, “There are even more opportunities for families to come together to make music this season. At our Christmas Jammie Jam we will enjoy favorite carols, use jingle bells and more! Pajamas are optional but are so fun for the children and the adults alike.”
This event will be held at NewAldaya 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20. Admission is $15 for one child or $25 for a family with two or more children. To register please call or text 347-251-2281 or email kellyparker@fastmail.fm.
This winter we will explore Drum Collection in our Music Together® Mixed-Age Family Classes. We will sing several songs from different cultures: a Spanish language lullaby, “Arrorró mi niño,” “Biddy Biddy” from Trinidad and Tobago, the energetic “John the Rabbit,” funky asymmetric “Jim Jam Drummer,” traditional Korean folksong “Arirang” and so much more. Drum Collection starts on Jan. 3 and will meet on Saturday and Monday mornings at NewAldaya. Gift certificates are available.
Music Together® is an internationally recognized, research-based early childhood music and movement program for children birth through kindergarten. The Music Together curriculum was co-authored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin (Founder/Director) and Rowan University Professor of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz (Director of Research) and offers programs for families; schools; at-risk populations; and children with special needs, in over 2,000 communities in 40 countries. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy — and educational value — of early music experiences.
For more information about Music Together® by Grace Note classes and to register, call 347.251.2281 or visit gracenotepiano.com/music-together.