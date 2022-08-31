Wartburg College music faculty will explore the art of listening during the college’s first Keep on Learning community education series of 2022-23 beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.

Rebecca Nederhiser, conductor of the Wartburg Community Symphony; Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor in Organ; Lee Nelson, the Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting; and Jeff DeSeriere, interim director of bands, will explore a different genre of music each week.