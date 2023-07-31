Back at Wilder Park inAllison, due to their popularity, The Musica Ficta Quintet Band will perform on Wed Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The band has a drummer that enhances the marches, jazz and classics that are crowd pleasing tunes. A brief history is given of the tunes that cover a wide a span of time.
Musica Ficta Quintet Band to perform at Allison's Wilder Park Aug. 9
