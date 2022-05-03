Mustache presentation set at Waverly Civic Center

Pat Coffie will present some of the fascinating facts about mustaches and more on Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. The meeting will be hosted by the Bremer County Genealogical Society.
Mustaches flourished among men throughout the Victorian era. They had dyed, stiff and curled mustaches with every hair held in place by gobs of wax. Their mustaches often drooped into the tea or coffee cup when they were drinking causing them to drip their colorful dyes and melt the waxes into their drink.
"Mustache cups" were invented in 1860s in England by a British potter named Harvey Adams. The invention sported a ledge, called a mustache guard, across the cup. The guard had one semi-circular opening against the side of the cup. As the gentlemen sipped through the opening, their mustaches rested safe and dry on the mustache guard. They could enjoy their favorite hot beverage peacefully.
Mustache spoons were a Victorian and Edwardian oddity; invented to prevent a gentlemen’s mustache from getting entangled with the soup.
Portable mustache guards were invented.
The gas masks of World War I had an effect on the demise of the mustache cup. What about the Covid masks of today?
Questions can be answered by Mary Buls, 319-276-4753.