JANESVILLE – It was one of the rare matchups of two teams who finished second in their districts in the first round of the eight-player football playoffs Friday night.
Both Janesville and No. 10-ranked (Associated Press) Newell-Fonda were runners-up in their districts. Janesville’s only respective loss was to Turkey Valley (District 3 champion), while Newell-Fonda’s loss was to Remsen St. Mary’s (District 1 and defending state champion). The two were paired against each other rather than a third-place team due to point differentials, and Janesville had a greater one to host the opener at Jack Bolt Field.
However, when the Mustangs came to town, dominated play and ended the Wildcats’ season.
Newell-Fonda’s quarterback Mason Dicks and running back/receiver Trey Jungers ran through Janesville’s defense, and the Wildcats were unable to get their offense in gear in chilly conditions Friday in the Mustangs’ 63-8 victory.
When asked about what went wrong, Janesville head coach Dale Eastman simply said, “Everything.”
“We knew they were good coming in, watched a lot of film,” Eastman added. “I thought we had a good game plan to give us an opportunity to win. We didn’t execute very well. We put ourselves into down-and-distance (situations) that we didn’t want, and we were behind the chains often.
“It seems like we were fighting against each other all night long trying to make things happen. We couldn’t get off the field on third down, and we did get them in third and long situations. They’re really good. They’re 7-1 for a reason. Coach (Brian) Wilken does a good job over there.”
The onslaught started on the second possession of the game. After the Wildcats’ (7-2) opening drive stalled on the Mustangs’ (8-1) 36-yard line, and Jared Hoodjer’s punt was downed on the N-F 3. However, on the fourth play of the drive, Dicks found several holes in the Wildcats’ defense and scrambled 57 yards for the initial score with 7 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter and a 7-0 lead.
Another Janesville possession ended in a punt that was downed at the Mustangs’ 10. However, Newell-Fonda crafted an eight-play, 70-yard scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard pass from Dicks to Jungers to make the score 13-0 with 4:14 left in the premiere period.
It seemed the Wildcats had a jump start to their efforts near the end of the quarter, when Wiley Sherburne picked of a Dicks pass at the Mustangs’ 35. However, two plays later, Keegan Eastman’s pass to Sherburne was intercepted by Dicks at his own 23.
Four plays later, Dicks connected with Jungers again, this time for 47 yards and again for the 2-point conversion to make the score 21-0 with 10:11 before intermission.
Following a fumble that came after a potential illegal shift call, Newell-Fonda had another touchdown drive that went 24 yards over five plays. Dicks capped this possession with a 5-yard run to extend the lead to 28-0 with 6:12 before halftime.
Janesville’s offensive troubles continued on its next possession. Keegan Eastman’s pass to Hoodjer was intercepted by Jungers at midfield. That set up an eight-play scoring drive, with Dicks scoring from just inches out with 1:41 before the break to make the score 35-0.
Newell-Fonda started with the ball in the third quarter and originated at the 25 following an out-of-bounds kickoff. It needed just three plays to score again, with Wyatt Kreft running for 33 and 4 yards before Dicks finished off the possession with an 18-yard run with 10:33 left in the quarter for a 42-0 advantage.
Janesville drove into Mustangs’ territory on its next drive, but lost it on downs on the 25-yard line. Four plays later, it was the familiar Dicks-to-Jungers connection from 40 yards to stretch the lead to 49-0 with 2:34 in the penultimate period.
In the fourth quarter, Newell-Fonda had a five-play drive that went 43 yards after another turnover. Dicks set up the score with a 25-yard run to the Wildcats’ 1, and then Seth Menke finished it off with a 1-yard dive before he kicked the PAT to make the score 56-0 with 9:13 to play.
Janesville finally found its way onto the scoreboard after a nine-play, 48-yard drive, capped by a Keegan Eastman 1-yard run plus his two-point play to cut into the lead, 56-8, with 3:13 left.
However, on the ensuing kickoff, Trenton Struss took it back 69 yards for another touchdown with 3 minutes left for the 63-8 eventual final score.
Statistics for both teams were not yet available on Varsity Bound.
Dale Eastman, the Janesville coach, was proud of how his squad played during the 2021 season.
“You just don’t want it to end (Friday night),” he said. “Everybody loses the last one except for the champion.
“(We had) nine great seniors, and when you throw in … our manager, 10 great seniors that we wouldn’t trade for the world, great leaders on and off the field. They set a great example for our 11 freshmen and one sophomore. We’re low numbers in that junior and sophomore class, but those seniors are great leaders for our freshmen this year. They showed them how to work hard, showed them what it takes to win football games.”
NEWELL-FONDA 63, JANESVILLE 8
Newell-Fonda ….. 13 22 14 14 – 63
Janesville ………… 0 0 0 8 – 8
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
NF: Dicks 57 run (Menke kick), 7:48.
NF: Jungers 11 pass from Dicks (kick failed), 4:14.
Second Quarter
NF: Jungers 47 pass from Dicks (Jungers pass from Dicks), 10:11.
NF: Dicks 5 run (Menke kick), 6:12.
NF: Dicks 1 run (Menke kick), 1:41.
Third Quarter
NF: Dicks 18 run (Menke kick), 10:33.
NF: Jungers 40 pass from Dicks (Menke kick), 2:34.
Fourth Quarter
NF: Menke 1 run (Menke kick), 9:13.
J: Eastman 1 run (Eastman run), 3:13.
NF: Struss 69 kickoff return (Menke kick), 3:00.