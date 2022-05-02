The Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176 has selected Malaika Mwangi and Sarah Engelhardt to attend Girls State on the Drake University campus in Des Moines June 19-24. Elizabeth Frerichs was named first alternate, and Olivia Eckerman was named second alternate, in the event that one or both girls selected are unable to attend. These students are currently juniors at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Selections for Girls State were made based on their leadership, school and community participation, have an interest in government, and rank in the top half of their class. The week at Drake University will be a ‘learning by doing’ program which takes the girls through the entire political process. They cover city government, which is non-partisan in Iowa.
Congratulations to all of our honorees.
Malaika is the daughter of Paul and Lori Mwangi, Sarah is The daughter of Steve and Dawna Penrose-Engelhardt, Elizabeth is the daughter of Ryan and Kate Frerichs, and Olivia is the daughter of Eric and Susan Eckerman.