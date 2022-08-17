I knew something was wrong. This was the second pregnancy and at 5 months, I was not large enough for the maternity clothes worn in the first and had felt no quickening.
I made an appointment and learned that the pregnancy was dead. I was told it was best if these things naturally took care of themselves and sent home carrying the dead tissue to await a natural miscarriage. My sister was coming for a visit and when she arrived, I called the doctor’s office again to see if there might be a D&C (a respected medical procedure) so that my sister could care for my 2-year-old and me during this time. I was again told that it was better if these things naturally took care of themselves.
By then I and my husband and my sister and the others who loved us had spent two weeks waiting. We could scarcely plan anything because we were waiting.
We could scarcely explain what we were waiting for as that made people sad and uneasy. We waited.
On the morning I began to feel the cramps, I worked all morning finishing up the ironing and cleaning floors etc. so that things would be in order while I was gone. Then I called the doctor’s office and said the miscarriage had begun.
They told me to go to the hospital emergency room and I did. The doctor was not there and had to be notified by the hospital staff that I was there. I think he thought I was trying to get this done while my sister was there. I had worn a dress that unbuttoned all down the front, a slip, bra, panties, shoes and socks.
After a long wait sitting on the wooden bench, the doctor showed up and had them take me to an examination room. My panties were pulled down to my ankle on one leg, all the rest of my clothing was on and even my shoes and socks. I was more convinced he thought I was not serious. He did the examination and I was having contractions.
He said he was going to break the water and did. I was then left alone in the stirrups till a nurse came in and said I could get up and walk around if I wanted. I said “Bleeding like this?” and she said “Oh, are you bleeding?” and then told other staff so they decided to admit me.
I was taken, crying, still clothed including shoes and socks up to a double room. My husband rode in the elevator with me and I was on a gurney. They threw a blanket over the blood-soaked clothing—even the shoes and socks.
In the room, in the bed by the windows, past the woman in the first bed who was on bed rest to prevent a miscarriage, I was to transfer to the bed. I stopped them and removed my own shoes, socks and panties then they helped me transfer and left.
My husband seemed to be somewhere in some waiting room or in the hall. My roommate said hello and her name and said it was nice to meet me. I said I did not think it would be nice for quite a while as I was having a miscarriage.
I called over the intercom to beg for a bedpan and was told over the intercom that I didn’t need one that I just felt like that. I cried and begged for a bedpan and was finally given one. The nurse said “Try not to get blood in that as we don’t have a urine sample yet.”
I then passed the dead tissue in the bedpan and again over the intercom called to say what had happened and to have the bedpan removed. They came for it.
I was still dressed in a dress, slip, and bra—all but the bra now thoroughly blood-soaked. I was weeping steadily. Now I asked for a bedpan again and was finally given one.
After that a nurse came to help me into a hospital gown—that blood-soaked dress and slip were pulled off over my head. They put another folded sheet under me. The nurse asked if I had other children and I said, “Yes, I have a perfectly wonderful 2-year-old boy at home.” She said that was good and that I could always have more children.
Then they left me. The doctor came into the room, stood across the way, by the door in the shadows, mumbled something like natural way and left. He did no examination then or in the next 24 hours. I was given no medication at all. My husband came in and said he would be going home then and he did.
All night, the nurses came in to take vitals. In the morning, a candy-striper came in to check on me and gasped at the sight of the blood-soaked bedding. She left the room and nurses came in to change the bedding.
I left yet that day. By the time my sister had the car out of the hospital parking lot, I was bleeding again. I said nothing because I knew that cats and dogs were treated better than I had been and if I were going to be left to bleed to death, I’d like to hug my child once more and then die at home where people cared.
That afternoon, the bleeding was so bad that I could not walk from the couch to the bathroom without having to change the pad. I lay on the white plastic couch and bled until I thought I would have to call the doctor if the next walk to the bathroom meant as much bleeding again. The bleeding stopped.
We were eventually told the viable pregnancy had probably ended at three months. Two months of dead to carry even with a desired pregnancy, insurance, hospitalization, and an ob/gyn doctor’s prenatal “care.”
I survived no thanks to that doctor, those nurses, and that Texas Hospital.
We did our grieving and found another doctor.
I think that although this was before Roe V Wade, this is the sort of medical attention many will receive if they receive any at all in this time after Row V Wade.
Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.