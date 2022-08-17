Patricia Coffie (copy)

I knew something was wrong. This was the second pregnancy and at 5 months, I was not large enough for the maternity clothes worn in the first and had felt no quickening.

I made an appointment and learned that the pregnancy was dead. I was told it was best if these things naturally took care of themselves and sent home carrying the dead tissue to await a natural miscarriage. My sister was coming for a visit and when she arrived, I called the doctor’s office again to see if there might be a D&C (a respected medical procedure) so that my sister could care for my 2-year-old and me during this time. I was again told that it was better if these things naturally took care of themselves.