The temperature is frigid, the wind even colder. It’s January in northern Iowa. We shelter in place as is our practice. Not because of a pandemic, but to stay warm. We retreat to our homes, fireplaces, and families. Jon Steinbeck penned, “What good is the warmth of summer without the cold of winter to give it sweetness?” I suppose there is truth in that. When the windchill is 26 below I do not consider it a prelude to sweet summer warmth. I just feel cold.
As a boy on my grandparent’s farm, my brothers and I began each winter’s day with outdoor chores. Break the ice and feed the livestock. This was followed by countless hours spent in a farmhouse void of technology. We played cards, built puzzles, played chess, and read books. We occasionally ventured outside to build snowmen and snow forts to house them. The farm dogs leapt through drifts in ever widening circles around us. But for the panting of dogs and crunching of boy’s boots, all was still and cold and breathtaking. Winter was a wonder to me as a child.
For some reading this, cabin fever’s imposing presence lurks at your side. Family is great when all can spread out in their own space. Even in the kindest of homes, relationships are strained by winter’s cold and prolonged proximity. When you are feeling cooped up, claustrophobic, and cramped, turn to the Bible. It is full of wisdom to warm hearts and families in the onslaught of arctic air masses.
In the book of Ephesians, Paul encourages us to, “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior. Instead, be kind to each other, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, just as God through Christ has forgiven you.” With God’s help, we can show kindness to those around us. Forgive quickly as you know that momentarily you may need another to forgive you. Set aside anger and take joy in being able to interact with those closest to you.
In Colossians 3:15 Paul writes, “And let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. For as members of one body, you are called to live in peace.” Perhaps you can turn your cabin fever into cabin wonder. Recapture the joy of that child version of you that laughed out loud when seeing new fallen snow or jumped with joy as the newscaster announced a snow day. Choose peace today. Let His peace rule in your heart and your home.
While you and your family practice being kind and living at peace with each other this winter, remember what an unknown adventurer once wrote, “A snowflake is one of God’s most fragile creations but look what they can do when they stick together!” I encourage you to stick together. Warm weather is coming. I’ll see you this summer.