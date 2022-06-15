The smell of smokers and grills permeated my neighborhood last evening. I gave in and grilled some bratwurst. It felt like summer. Summer brings with it so many memories. Our mom would send us outside. She called it, “Shooing you kids out.” When we couldn’t take the hint, she’d load up the stereo with opera albums and let the classics drive us into the sunshine.
Our summers were spent exploring, playing, and bike riding all over creation. My six brothers and I would play ball with neighbor kids. The sound of wooden bats striking fast balls could be heard almost every lazy summer day.
Our bikes were equipped with playing card motors. You know what I’m taking about. A clothespin held the baseball or playing card in the spokes creating a clicking sound. Five or six of those strategically placed made any bike sound like a real motorcycle. Long days, plenty of fresh air, and backyard garden-to-table fare encouraged our awkward growth spurts. And then as suddenly as it began, summer gave up its promise of freedom for fall, and school, and structure.
When I conjure up thoughts of my childhood summers, the word freedom follows not far behind. I’m not talking about that celebration in July. I’m talking about living by a schedule that only required our showing up for meals and getting home before dark. Freedom from schoolwork, homework, and strict adult supervision. There were no helicopter parents. My neighborhood was populated with moms who enjoyed the freedom of sending their kids out as much as we enjoyed being sent.
The freedom of childhood summers brought with it the reality of choice. One who is free to choose, as we were, can choose good or bad. C.S. Lewis wrote, “Each day we are becoming a creature of splendid glory or one of unthinkable horror.” His observation points out a finish line over which every summer child and grown person must cross. At the end of the day, did I use my freedom to become a creature of splendid glory? Or did I waste my freedom on the dead-end street of unthinkable horror?
I challenge the summer child in you to choose wisely. Every day ends and a new day rises to take its place. So, you blew it yesterday. Don’t settle for living in the regret of that choice. Set yesterday aside and start fresh today. St. John wrote, “So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” (John 8:36NIV) Reach out to our living Savior who forgives all our yesterdays and redeems our tomorrows. Trust him today to make this your best summer day. Trust him to forgive and empower you to become a creature of splendid glory that will shine like the summer sun in northeastern Iowa.
Dick Gruber, D.Min., is the associate pastor at Crosspoint Church in Waverly.