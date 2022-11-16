It’s official. As I write this, a group of people are hanging garland along the rail on the bridge in Waverly. Lamp posts are being wrapped festively as our town takes on an aura of holiday celebration. Before we know it, the Winter Lights Parade will be held (December 4), Santa will be welcomed during Miracle on Main (December 8), and our church, Crosspoint will host its annual Christmas Production (December 10-11). Other organizations, churches, and Wartburg College will host annual Christmas events and concerts. Halloween is over and the holidays are here.
Before all of these happen, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. This national holiday, first declared such by Abraham Lincoln in 1863, finds us watching televised parades, football, and indulging in culinary wonders while feasting with family and friends. It seems surprising that God can be lost in all the trappings of a holiday designed to honor Him.
Many children in Waverly will wake up November 24 to the sound of parades and smell of turkey and all the extras cooking. My desire is that they will also wake up with hearts full of thankfulness to God. We have been encouraging the kids at church to live a life of thanksgiving every day. Each Sunday since mid-September, the children and I have been thanking God for the little and big blessings of life. Together we have acknowledged all God has done and thanked Him. Our kids are ready to make Thanksgiving Day a true celebration of thanks to God.
Thanksgiving and the coming Christmas season are not happy for all. This season may find you navigating calm seas. But some reading this face raging storms of family loss, employment challenges, or declining personal health. I assure you today, the God of Thanksgiving will be by your side.
At the end of a long day, Jesus got into a boat with his friends and began to cross the lake. A storm came up and threatened to destroy the boat. Afraid of perishing, Jesus’ friends woke him. He calmly stood and commanded the wind and waves to cease. All went calm. You can read about this in the Bible in Mark 4:35-41. The same Savior who awakened in the boat and commanded the wind and the waves to be still is present today and ready to intervene. He will stand by you in the boat and calm your storms. Though circumstances may not immediately change, you will be better knowing that Jesus is by your side.
Invite Him to participate in your holidays this year. Begin by taking time this Thanksgiving to acknowledge the blessings in your life and thank Him for these. Let the old song, Count Your Blessings encourage you today.
“When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed,
When you are discouraged, thinking all is lost,
Count your many blessings, name them one by one,
And it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
Dick Gruber, D.Min., is the associate pastor at Crosspoint Church in Waverly.