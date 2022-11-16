It’s official. As I write this, a group of people are hanging garland along the rail on the bridge in Waverly. Lamp posts are being wrapped festively as our town takes on an aura of holiday celebration. Before we know it, the Winter Lights Parade will be held (December 4), Santa will be welcomed during Miracle on Main (December 8), and our church, Crosspoint will host its annual Christmas Production (December 10-11). Other organizations, churches, and Wartburg College will host annual Christmas events and concerts. Halloween is over and the holidays are here.

Before all of these happen, we will celebrate Thanksgiving. This national holiday, first declared such by Abraham Lincoln in 1863, finds us watching televised parades, football, and indulging in culinary wonders while feasting with family and friends. It seems surprising that God can be lost in all the trappings of a holiday designed to honor Him.