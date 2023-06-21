Hope and a future. Two words that inspire, encourage, and in some cases remind us of unrealized dreams. The kids in my children’s church are full of hope. They can all tell me what they want to be when they grow up.
As kids grow into the teen years, hopes for a future change as often as their mood swings. Then high school graduation looms on the horizon. Suddenly, these uncertain teenagers grasp ahold of a dream. They dream of college years, military service, or jumping into a long-wanted occupation. Adults ask, “What are you going to do after graduation?” Their ready answers drip with hope and a bright tomorrow.
Our grandson, Caleb graduated last Friday in Minnesota. We drove up the four and a half hours from Waverly to enjoy this event. Pomp and Circumstance was played on repeat by the high school band as 249 students stepped into the Princeton High gymnasium. My heart skipped a beat as I spied my grandson step into the light.
I held Caleb when he was just a few days old. Darlene and I were in Ottumwa, Iowa the week he was born. We finished our commitment on Wednesday night, loaded the car, and drove nineteen hours to Bensalem, Pennsylvania to see this first grandchild. He was barely bigger than my hands. I thought to myself, “What will this tiny little boy become? What does his future hold?” And now he walks in cap and gown. Almost as tall as me. His step and smile radiate confidence that there is a positive future.
We welcomed graduates to their assigned seating and commencement began. Introductions were made and speeches were given. Then, each student walked across the stage. Tassels were turned and joyful tears shed.
During and after the graduation, I saw faces filled with hope. A new adventure in life was beginning. What will the future hold? I looked around at a generation of pretty good kids and felt like our future and theirs was a little brighter. I felt hope well up inside me along with the tears of pride I felt for Caleb.
The prophet, Jeremiah wrote, “For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Jeremiah 29:11 NIV I don’t know how many of those graduates believe in the Bible and its words of life. I know Caleb does. I know he walks with a confidence born in his Christian upbringing, reinforced by kindhearted believers at his local church, and his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Perhaps, like Caleb, you can step into your future with a bit more hope this week. Begin by trusting Jesus to be the Lord and friend you need in your life. I know that Caleb would agree, trusting Jesus is the best choice you can make for your future.