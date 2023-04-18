My wife, Darlene and I have two daughters. Last week, each sent a picture of flowers growing in their yards. Rachel, in Chatsworth, Georgia, sent a photo of purple irises. Sarah, who lives in Waukee, Iowa, sent a photo of daffodils growing next to her front porch. The perky purple and yellow flowers in these photos seemed to scream, “It’s springtime! Look at me!” Despite temperatures in the 80’s last week, snow fell at Sarah’s home and ours on Sunday. No snow in Georgia.
Iowa winter took one last breath before succumbing to the inevitable arrival of spring. The daffodils don’t lie. They push up through thawing soil declaring the change of season. Their delightful appearance also declares God’s love and care for each one of us.
In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus stated, “Why worry about your clothing? Look at the lilies of the field and how they grow. They don’t work or make their clothing, yet Solomon in all his glory was not dressed as beautifully as they are. And if God cares so wonderfully for wildflowers that are here today and thrown into the fire tomorrow, he will certainly care for you. Why do you have so little faith?” Matthew 6:28-30 NLT
“He will certainly care for you.” Six words for each one of us today. Words carrying confidence and hope. Like the daffodils, these words declare, “There is a God!” and, “He will take care of you.” So many people seem to sink into depression as winter days drag on. Then comes spring. With the Spring comes a promise of new life. It appears in every garden and on every new bud on every tree. The hope of God’s provision surrounds us each minute in this tidal wave of color called Spring. It cannot be ignored. It cannot be missed.
An explosion of color will illuminate every flower garden in upcoming days. Let it also illuminate your spirit. Step into the spring days of rain or sunshine with confidence that God is with you. Walk in the assurance that He is caring for you in every way. Let every flowering dogwood and tiny crocus remind you of God’s great love and care for you. It was no accident that Jesus used the flowers as a demonstration of God’s care. He knew that we would bear witness. He knew the flowers would push through the dirt of winter announcing Spring. He knew that you and I would need these annual reminders of His great love for us.
When you see a flower today, let it remind you that God cares for you. Stop and take in the fresh color of Spring. Say a short prayer thanking God for getting you through another winter. Thank Him for all He will do in your life this spring and summer. And like the flowers who reach up to heaven with their petals of praise, lift a hand or two and praise Him for His goodness to you.