I was smoking a brisket last Friday. The meat was on sale, and I’d never smoked one, so I took the leap. I prepared by talking with my pastor and others skilled in smoking large chunks of meat. I watched some YouTube videos of “experts” smoking brisket. The brisket was trimmed, patted down with a favorite rub, and placed in the refrigerator overnight. Armed as I was, with the facts and fantasies of smoking meat, I awoke to the alarm at 4:00am and loaded my pellet-fed miracle of modern smoking. So began a thirteen-and-a-half-hour test of faith.
Faith is used to describe our hope and trust in God. It is also used by each of us every day. We engage our faith each time we turn on a light switch, start our car, or drop kids off at school. Faith is such an integral part of our lives that we act on it without thinking. I had faith that my pellet-fed smoker would run all day providing me with delicious meat to eat and to share with friends. My faith led me to plug it in, trusting the electrical box, push the “ON” switch, trusting the manufacturer, and setting the correct temperature to transform that raw cut of cow into a charred chunk of heaven on a platter. The expression of my faith was rewarded twelve hours later as I placed the meat to rest in a cooler. The value of the aroma therapy I experienced cannot be measured. An hour and a half later, the first slices were cut. Again, my faith was rewarded as the taste sent me into a meat coma.