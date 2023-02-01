As I write this, the weather app on my phone says it’s -16 with a windchill of -27. We have a good amount of snow on the ground from last weekend’s storm. Winter is here.

I think back to the snowstorms of my childhood and recall that it felt very different to me. When I was a boy, snowstorms were wonderous. As an adult they are worrisome. Snow always brought with it fun, play, and adventure. Now it delivers work, delays and frustration.