As I write this, the weather app on my phone says it’s -16 with a windchill of -27. We have a good amount of snow on the ground from last weekend’s storm. Winter is here.
I think back to the snowstorms of my childhood and recall that it felt very different to me. When I was a boy, snowstorms were wonderous. As an adult they are worrisome. Snow always brought with it fun, play, and adventure. Now it delivers work, delays and frustration.
The arrival of snow and our reaction to it, provides us with insight into childlike faith. In Matthew chapter 18, Jesus was asked, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” His response was to set a child in front of the crowd and state, “Truly I tell you, unless you become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 18:2-3NIV. From that day until now, humanity has debated what it means to have child-like faith. How do we become like little children?
I submit to you that Jesus was not encouraging us to be childish. We’ve all witnessed adults at the county fair or school carnival going overboard in their enthusiasm and competitiveness. It is embarrassing to kids and spouses alike when dad becomes childish.
To be childlike on the other hand is to see the world as a child does. It is to recapture the wonder of a snowflake, an autumn tree in full color, or the first blossoms of spring. Instead of picking apart the pastor’s message or a Bible verse that gets under our skin, we accept what is communicated with the innocence of a child. I’m not suggesting that we cease to question what we read or hear. Kids question everything. But when a suitable answer is given, the child accepts it and moves on to the next challenge. Childlike faith is unhampered by life experience and past hurt.
Dare to be childlike in your approach to reading scripture, your prayer life, and your belief in God. God is waiting for you to come as a child. His desire is that “All people be saved and come to a knowledge of the truth.” 1 Timothy 2:4NIV
Look out your window at our current snow cover. Let yourself drift to that place of childhood wonder. Do you feel that? It’s your spirit wanting to believe in a God that freed Israelites, closed lion’s mouths, and fed 5,000 people with a boy’s lunch. Recapture the childlike faith that has been waiting in the cluttered basement of your heart. The next time it snows, stop your adult irritation, and make snow angels. Allow this winter to be your season of drawing near to God in the childlike that lives within you. Trust in God the way the boy did when he handed Jesus his lunch on a hillside covered with hungry people. Then you will experience God’s positive and eternal impact on your life, your family, and your home.
Dick Gruber, D.Min., is the associate pastor at Crosspoint Church in Waverly.