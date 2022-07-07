With the win or go home portion of the season starting, the Clarksville Indians began their trek back to the state tournament began against Janesville.
Sierra Vance and Kali Pletz both made quick work of the first inning, neither pitcher allowed a run to the other team.
In the top of the second, Clarksville's Vance stayed hot inside the circle, striking out the last batter of the inning and sitting Janesville down in order.
Claire Lodge opened up the hitting affair with a one-out double to left-center field.
Pletz was unfazed by the double, forcing two pop-up outs from the Indians to get out of the inning without allowing another hit or run.
With 131 strikeouts on the season, Vance added three more in the top of the third to strike out the side and keep the score even at 0-0.
With one out in the third, Cailyn Hardy hit a one out single past the shortstop to put a runner on. Following a walk, the Indians pulled off a doublesteal to put runners on second and third with just one out.
In addition to the lights out pitching, Vance also got it done at the plate. A deep sac fly to center opened the scoring, giving Clarksville the 1-0 lead and they didn't look back.
In the very next at-bat, Jenna Myers hit the first of her two home runs on the night. A deep fly over the left field fence that scored two and put the Indians ahead 3-0.
Rachel Borchardt hit a deep fly ball to left that was caught and ended the inning.
Vance was dominate in the circle, sitting the Wildcats down in order yet again and adding another strikeout.
Mollie Bloker started the bottom of the fourth with a single. A steal and bad throw got Bloker to third with no outs.
The single and subsequent steal gave Katie Kampman the opportunity to hit an RBI single up the gut to extend the lead even further.
With runners on second and third, Hardy was hit by a pitch which loaded the bases with no outs.
Hannah Wangness pitched in with a two RBI double to put the Indians up 6-0 with no outs in the inning yet.
Vance added her second RBI of the night with a single down the third base line to put runners on first and second for Myers.
Myers had the tall task of following up her home run earlier in the game. And she did just that with another deep fly to left-center that scored three runs, giving her five RBIs on the day.
"I was just thinking that we were off to a slow start so I had to get it going," Myers said. "I was just focused on a base hit and I guess they both just went over."
The home run ended the scoring for the Indians on the night.
Zoey Barnes came into relief for Pletz and got three quick outs to keep the Wildcats in the game.
Vance sat the Wildcats down in order to give Clarksville the 10-0 win.
"This win is a huge momentum changer," Myers said. "We don't mean to look forward but we are all focused on getting back to state. That is just a big part of each game we have to take it one game at a time."
With the win, Clarksville is one step closer to returning to the state tournament, a place they are very familiar with. The Indians were state champions in 2020 and runners-up in 2017 and 2019 and they also qualified last year, in 2021.
"Our state experience definitely helps when we start slow like this," Myers said. "We see a lot of good pitching down there so when we get opportunities to score a lot of runs we need to focus on hitting the top half of the ball and scoring runs."
The Indians will play next against BCLUW on Friday at home at 7 p.m.